Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Oppo, a renowned smartphone manufacturer, unveils its latest addition to the Reno series, the Oppo Reno 8. Packed with innovative features, the Oppo Reno 8 promises to elevate the smartphone experience to new heights.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 10801 x 2400 pixels. This display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. The phone has a stunning design that blends aesthetics and functionality seamlessly.

The smartphone has a powerful MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor, capable of handling multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications with ease. With an emphasis on performance, users can expect smooth navigation and swift response times.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 operating system with a ColorOS 12.1 UI interface. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors: shimmer gold and shimmer black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of rapid, fast charging.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsShimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Also Read

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. The...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story