Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo, a renowned smartphone manufacturer, unveils its latest addition to the Reno series, the Oppo Reno 8. Packed with innovative features, the Oppo Reno 8 promises to elevate the smartphone experience to new heights.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 10801 x 2400 pixels. This display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. The phone has a stunning design that blends aesthetics and functionality seamlessly.

The smartphone has a powerful MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor, capable of handling multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications with ease. With an emphasis on performance, users can expect smooth navigation and swift response times.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 operating system with a ColorOS 12.1 UI interface. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors: shimmer gold and shimmer black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of rapid, fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera ( notifications , charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

