Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

  • 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
  • Dual-camera setup on rear: 108 MP primary sensor, 2 MP depth sensor with LED flash.
  • Front camera at 16 MP for selfies, backed by 5000 mAh battery supporting 33 W rapid charging.
The Realme 10 Pro is currently available on the market with impressive features and specs. The device has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to increase storage.

The Realme 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with an LED flash. The front-facing camera is 16 MP and is used for selfies and video chats. The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports 33 W rapid charging.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 65,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 4.0
Dimensions163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Starlight
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.72 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

