Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 (12nm) processor.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price. The device is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It offers a great multimedia experience.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 operating system with a One UI 3.1 user interface.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone comes in four great colors: black, white, blue, and red. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

