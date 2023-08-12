Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that is currently available on the market.
The device has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high 120 Hz refresh rate.
It comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset. The phone has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
The smartphone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Galaxy A34 features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13 MP camera.
The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 25W wired
