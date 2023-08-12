Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that is currently available on the market.

The device has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high 120 Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset. The phone has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The smartphone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A34 features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13 MP camera.

The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 25W wired

