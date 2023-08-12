Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & detailed





Samsung Galaxy A34

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range smartphone that is currently available on the market.

The device has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high 120 Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) chipset. The phone has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The smartphone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A34 features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13 MP camera.

The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan August 2023
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great...

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

