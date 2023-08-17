Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Samsung Galaxy A34 features a vibrant Super AMOLED display for stunning visuals.
  • It is powered by a robust processor.
  • It offers a versatile camera setup.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 offers a seamless blend of modern design and advanced features, catering to diverse user needs. Equipped with a vibrant and immersive Super AMOLED display, the A34 ensures stunning visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by a robust processor, multitasking and app performance are smooth and efficient.

The device boasts a versatile camera setup, capturing clear and detailed photos in various settings. With a long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities, the A34 keeps up with your active lifestyle.

The device incorporates the latest connectivity options, ensuring seamless browsing, streaming, and communication. A sleek and ergonomic design adds to its appeal, while ample storage capacity provides room for all your files and media.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 offers a compelling package for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired

