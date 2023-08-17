Samsung Galaxy A34 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 features a vibrant Super AMOLED display for stunning visuals.

It is powered by a robust processor.

It offers a versatile camera setup.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A34 offers a seamless blend of modern design and advanced features, catering to diverse user needs. Equipped with a vibrant and immersive Super AMOLED display, the A34 ensures stunning visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by a robust processor, multitasking and app performance are smooth and efficient.

The device boasts a versatile camera setup, capturing clear and detailed photos in various settings. With a long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities, the A34 keeps up with your active lifestyle.

The device incorporates the latest connectivity options, ensuring seamless browsing, streaming, and communication. A sleek and ergonomic design adds to its appeal, while ample storage capacity provides room for all your files and media.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 offers a compelling package for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 138,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 25W wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Ranks with Dimensity 1080 SoC on Geekbench Scoreboard The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a 5G-ready processor inside. The Galaxy A34...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.