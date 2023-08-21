Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Elon Musk’s Twitter wipes out all old photos and links before 2014
The Vivo S1 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo S1 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 32 megapixels.
The phone comes in two awesome colors: Knight Black and Fancy Sky. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
