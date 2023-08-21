Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo S1 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

The Vivo S1 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Knight Black and Fancy Sky. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

