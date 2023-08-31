Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – August 2023

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – August 2023

  • The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo S1 Pro is a budget smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market in an attractive price range.

The Vivo S1 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and the Funtouch 9.2 operating system.

The Vivo S1 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Knight Black and Fancy Sky. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

