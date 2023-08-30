Advertisement
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Vivo Y20 presents a blend of style and functionality in a sleek design.
  • It has 6.51-inch Halo Full View display.
  • It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
The Vivo Y20 presents a blend of style and functionality in a sleek design. Sporting a 6.51-inch Halo Full View display, it offers immersive visuals for your content.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and apps.

Its triple-camera setup, led by a 13MP main sensor, captures clear and detailed photos, while the 8MP front camera handles selfies with finesse. The 5000mAh battery provides ample endurance, and the device supports 18W fast charging.

With a focus on user experience, the Vivo Y20 features Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10, offering customization options and intuitive navigation.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

