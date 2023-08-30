Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y20 presents a blend of style and functionality in a sleek design.

It has 6.51-inch Halo Full View display.

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The Vivo Y20 presents a blend of style and functionality in a sleek design. Sporting a 6.51-inch Halo Full View display, it offers immersive visuals for your content.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and apps.

Its triple-camera setup, led by a 13MP main sensor, captures clear and detailed photos, while the 8MP front camera handles selfies with finesse. The 5000mAh battery provides ample endurance, and the device supports 18W fast charging.

With a focus on user experience, the Vivo Y20 features Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10, offering customization options and intuitive navigation.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

