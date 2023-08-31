Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Vivo Y22 has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Vivo Y22 is currently available in both domestic and global markets. Because of its cutting-edge design and superior functionality, this smartphone has already beaten its competition in terms of market share.

The Vivo Y22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm) Octa-Core Processor, which assures that the phone can handle demanding applications with ease.

Vivo Y22

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD display features an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which makes it suitable for watching HD movies.

The gadget includes 4 GB of physical memory, to speed up the device. The built-in storage of the phone is 64 GB, providing a decent amount of storage to store important data and files.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone’s primary camera is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The smartphone has a large battery of 5000 mAh, which implies that the user may get through the day on a single charge. It also has 18 W of rapid charging capability.

Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
