Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y22 has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y22 is currently available in both domestic and global markets. Because of its cutting-edge design and superior functionality, this smartphone has already beaten its competition in terms of market share.

The Vivo Y22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm) Octa-Core Processor, which assures that the phone can handle demanding applications with ease.

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD display features an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which makes it suitable for watching HD movies.

The gadget includes 4 GB of physical memory, to speed up the device. The built-in storage of the phone is 64 GB, providing a decent amount of storage to store important data and files.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone’s primary camera is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The smartphone has a large battery of 5000 mAh, which implies that the user may get through the day on a single charge. It also has 18 W of rapid charging capability.

Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

