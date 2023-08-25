Advertisement
Edition: English
Xiaomi’s First Electric Car Spied Again, Mass Production in 2024

  • Xiaomi’s first electric car, MS11, gets production approval.
  • The car is undergoing rigorous climate testing.
  • It is expected to launch in mid-2024.

After obtaining production approval, Xiaomi, the renowned tech giant, has unveiled its inaugural electric vehicle (EV) named the MS11.

This marks a significant advancement for Xiaomi’s EV business strategy, propelled by the acquisition of China’s state planning department’s authorization for auto production.

Recent sightings of the camouflaged MS11 have indicated that the vehicle is undergoing rigorous climate testing on the Urumqi-Changji metropolitan freeway.

Having entered the EV market in early 2021, Xiaomi’s CEO and Program Head, Lei Jun, envisions the MS11 to be a profoundly futuristic automobile.

The company is targeting a mid-2024 launch for its EVs, although recent developments suggest that Xiaomi is progressing ahead of its initially set timeline, as expressed by Lu Weibing, the head of Xiaomi’s foreign business.

In June, detailed specifications of the Xiaomi MS11’s battery were disclosed. Boasting a 101 kWh ternary (NMC) battery, the vehicle can achieve an impressive 800 km range.

The battery’s energy density stands at 157 Wh/kg, which is considered to be average within the industry.

The forthcoming MS11 sedan is poised to compete with other models like the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, and Deepal SL03, as well as various Chinese EV sedans in terms of pricing.

The anticipated price point for the MS11 is approximately Rs. 8.2 million.

