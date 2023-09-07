Here’s why Elon Musk sacked Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk ousted Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO due to a leadership style mismatch.

Musk said that Twitter needs a “fire-breathing dragon” and that Agrawal was not that.

Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for only 11 months before he was fired.

Elon Musk removed former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal because he didn’t fit the aggressive leadership style the social network sought for its success, as revealed in a new biography.

The book “Elon Musk” was authored by American writer and journalist Walter Isaacson. “an intimate story of the most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era—a rule-breaking visionary who helped to lead the world into the era of electric vehicles, private space exploration, and artificial intelligence”.

As per excerpts published by the Wall Street Journal, Musk had strong opinions about Agrawal.

“He is a really nice guy, but managers should not aim to be liked. What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that,” he is quoted as saying in Isaacson’s book.

In October of the previous year, when Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he informed Agrawal and former legal and public policy head Vijaya Gadde (both appointed by Jack Dorsey) that they were no longer employed by the company.

Both executives were set to receive a substantial exit package.

Agrawal’s last Twitter activity was on October 6, 2022, when he had 601.9K followers. Since then, he has not been observed active on any other social media platform, including Meta’s threads.

In December of the previous year, Musk released “Twitter Files” season 2, which exposed the existence of a secret group within the micro-blogging platform. This group included Gadde, then CTO Agrawal, and Yoel Roth, the former global head of trust and safety. They were responsible for making controversial decisions, including “shadow banning” high-profile users, all without informing then-CEO Dorsey.

In July of this year, angel investor Alex Cohen posted a tweet. “I still can’t believe Parag Agrawal only had to be CEO of Twitter for 11 months to then get paid $60 million in severance and now get to sit back and enjoy this incredible drama”.

“Pretty sure he didn’t get paid,” Eric Bahn, who identifies as a ‘Minivan Enthusiast’ at Hustle Fund, responded to Alex Cohen’s tweet.

