How to Pre-Order the iPhone 15: Step-by-Step Guide

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series will be released soon.

Pre-orders start at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 15th.

Choose your iPhone model and check your carrier details.

As Apple unveils the iPhone 15 series, excitement builds. Here’s how to prepare for the September 15th pre-order launch at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To begin, choose your preferred iPhone model from the selection. Apple offers options for everyone, including the standard iPhone 15, the larger Plus, the Pro, and the Pro Max.

Afterward, double-check your carrier details to ensure a seamless connection. Also, take a moment to explore the special iPhone accessories that are on offer.

Considering AppleCare+ for extra security? While getting ready, you can make your decision. When it’s time to pay, you have two choices: full payment or partial payment.

iPhone Upgrade Program members are in for a treat. You can check if you qualify for an upgrade, manage your credit lines, and confirm shipping information.

Apple‘s “Get Ready” feature streamlines the pre-order process, making it as easy as a single tap. The goal is to make the purchase process as straightforward as possible.

The new iPhones come with prices starting at $799 for the iPhone 15 and going up to $1,199 for the Pro Max. Circle September 15th on your calendar for the pre-order date, and prepare to dive into Apple‘s latest innovations.

