Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Hot 12 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a remarkable mobile experience. With its impressive specifications, this device offers excellent value for tech enthusiasts. It boasts a vibrant 6.82-inch IPS LCD display, delivering clear visuals and vibrant colors.

Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. It comes equipped with a generous 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for ample space for your apps and files.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup, including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 8MP front camera for stunning selfies. The device runs on Android 12 with Infinix’s XOS 7.6 skin, providing a user-friendly interface.

With its large 5,000mAh battery, the Infinix Hot 12 ensures extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 18W fast charging for quick replenishment. This smartphone offers 4G connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port for convenience.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1440p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

