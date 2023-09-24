Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Hot 12 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a remarkable mobile experience. With its impressive specifications, this device offers excellent value for tech enthusiasts. It boasts a vibrant 6.82-inch IPS LCD display, delivering clear visuals and vibrant colors.
Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. It comes equipped with a generous 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for ample space for your apps and files.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup, including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 8MP front camera for stunning selfies. The device runs on Android 12 with Infinix’s XOS 7.6 skin, providing a user-friendly interface.
With its large 5,000mAh battery, the Infinix Hot 12 ensures extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 18W fast charging for quick replenishment. This smartphone offers 4G connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port for convenience.
The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1440p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
