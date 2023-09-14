NASA Launches Study to Investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

NASA will use its existing Earth-observing satellites to collect data on UAPs.

In a groundbreaking move, NASA has unveiled plans to elevate the scientific exploration of unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly referred to as UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) or UFOs.

Representatives from the space agency recently discussed the release of a report prepared by an independent study team tasked with outlining methods to advance the scientific investigation of these mysterious sightings.

The report, commissioned by NASA, does not attempt to explain the origin of these sightings or confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life. Instead, its primary focus is on understanding the phenomenon, regardless of its source. David Spergel, an astrophysicist and president of the Simons Foundation who chaired the study, emphasized, “It is essential to clarify, based on our current findings and methodology, that we find no evidence to suggest that UAP are extraterrestrial in origin.”

As part of NASA’s commitment to further exploring this enigmatic realm, the agency announced the appointment of a director of UAP research. The individual’s identity is being kept confidential to protect them from potential harassment, similar to what members of the independent study team have experienced.

NASA initiated this independent study in June 2022 and assembled a team of 16 experts last October. The panel was tasked with addressing questions such as how existing data could be leveraged to comprehend UAPs, what additional data should be collected, and which scientific analyses could aid in understanding these phenomena.

Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator, emphasized the agency’s dedication to exploring the unknown in both air and space. He noted, “The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn.”

One of the report’s key recommendations is the utilization of NASA’s existing fleet of Earth-observing satellites, albeit at higher resolutions. These satellites could help evaluate local environmental conditions surrounding compelling UAP sightings.

Moreover, the report suggests that NASA’s proficiency in handling and analyzing vast datasets positions the agency well to document UAP observations and convert them into standardized and scientifically rigorous formats. NASA’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can also enhance its UAP research efforts.

Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, highlighted the potential of AI and machine learning to extract valuable insights from the data. She explained, “Such techniques can dramatically improve efforts to uncover clues ‘buried in data.'”

One significant challenge in UAP studies is the scarcity of data. To address this issue, NASA is considering the development of an online portal or smartphone app to encourage the public to submit high-quality data about UAP sightings. Spergel likened this initiative to the familiar public-safety message, suggesting, “If you see something, collect high-quality data on it, because then we can learn.”

NASA’s commitment to investigating UAPs marks a significant shift, bridging the gap between pseudoscience and genuine scientific inquiry. While the report doesn’t confirm the existence of aliens, it signifies a renewed and rigorous scientific approach to understanding these perplexing phenomena that have long captivated public imagination.

