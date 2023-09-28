Advertisement
OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The OnePlus 8 is a high-performance smartphone that offers a range of impressive features. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance, ideal for multitasking and gaming.

The phone boasts a versatile camera system, including a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, allowing for stunning photos and 4K video recording. The 16MP front camera captures sharp and detailed selfies.

With 5G connectivity, a sizable 4,300mAh battery, and Warp Charge 30T fast charging, the OnePlus 8 ensures a seamless and long-lasting mobile experience.

It runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android interface. Its sleek design, with curved edges and a glass back, adds to its premium feel, making it a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

