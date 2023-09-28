OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023
The OnePlus 8 is a high-performance smartphone that offers a range of impressive features. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance, ideal for multitasking and gaming.
The phone boasts a versatile camera system, including a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, allowing for stunning photos and 4K video recording. The 16MP front camera captures sharp and detailed selfies.
With 5G connectivity, a sizable 4,300mAh battery, and Warp Charge 30T fast charging, the OnePlus 8 ensures a seamless and long-lasting mobile experience.
It runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android interface. Its sleek design, with curved edges and a glass back, adds to its premium feel, making it a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts.
The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min
