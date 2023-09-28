OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The OnePlus 8 is a high-performance smartphone that offers a range of impressive features. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance, ideal for multitasking and gaming.

The phone boasts a versatile camera system, including a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, allowing for stunning photos and 4K video recording. The 16MP front camera captures sharp and detailed selfies.

With 5G connectivity, a sizable 4,300mAh battery, and Warp Charge 30T fast charging, the OnePlus 8 ensures a seamless and long-lasting mobile experience.

It runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android interface. Its sleek design, with curved edges and a glass back, adds to its premium feel, making it a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...