Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in Pakistan & detailed

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. It features a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, delivering stunning visuals and vibrant colors.

The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

In the camera department, the Reno 8 Pro shines with its versatile quad-camera setup, including a high-resolution primary sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, and macro lens, allowing users to capture a wide range of scenarios with clarity. Additionally, the phone boasts a powerful front-facing camera for stunning selfies.

With 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and fast charging capabilities, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone suitable for both work and play.

Its sleek design and premium build make it a stylish accessory, while its performance and camera capabilities make it a top choice for tech enthusiasts.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 180,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazed Green, Glazed Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

