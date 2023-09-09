Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh, non-removable battery with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 180,999.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazed Green, Glazed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

