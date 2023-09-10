PayPal and Stripe’s Pakistan Arrival Confirmed!

The government has approved a comprehensive project aimed at advancing the IT industry.

The project aims to remove obstacles to IT exports and increase them to $10 billion.

The professionals will play a role in increasing IT exports by $5 billion.

After a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif announced the approval of a comprehensive project aimed at advancing the IT industry.

Dr. Saif mentioned that IT exports could reach $10 billion with the removal of obstacles. The prime minister instructed various government bodies, including finance, commerce, energy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to engage in discussions.

Dr. Saif emphasized that the IT sector’s collaboration on projects would be crucial for economic stability. He also mentioned efforts to train young individuals to enhance the services sector.

The government commenced working on its plan to prepare 200,000 IT professionals with the collaboration of industry and academia. The professionals would play a role in increasing IT exports by $5 billion.

He also mentioned that approval has been granted to introduce Starlink in Pakistan with the goal of enhancing nationwide connectivity.

The government’s plan involves facilitating active spectrum sharing, implementing forward-looking taxation policies, establishing regulations, and offering incentives to the telecom industry. These measures are aimed at preparing for the upcoming 5G auction within a 10-month timeframe.

“Incentives for local manufacturing and export of smart phones in Pakistan, as well as a smartphone financing platform (so that people can easily get phones on monthly instalments),” he concluded.

The Prime Minister has approved and appreciated our plan for the Ministry of IT and Telecom: 1. Enhance IT exports by institutionalising dollar retention accounts, IT corporate debit cards to enable easy flow of money in and out of retention accounts, streamlining tax issues and…

