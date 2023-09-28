Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone known for its exceptional features. It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s Exynos 9820 processor (depending on the region), it delivers swift and responsive performance.

The S10 features a versatile camera system, including a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter for high-quality self-portraits.

Additional highlights include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

With its sleek design and premium build, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a top-tier smartphone suitable for various user needs.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is Rs 139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

