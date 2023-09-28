Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone known for its exceptional features. It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s Exynos 9820 processor (depending on the region), it delivers swift and responsive performance.

The S10 features a versatile camera system, including a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter for high-quality self-portraits.

Additional highlights include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

With its sleek design and premium build, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a top-tier smartphone suitable for various user needs.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is Rs 139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...