Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone known for its exceptional features. It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s Exynos 9820 processor (depending on the region), it delivers swift and responsive performance.
The S10 features a versatile camera system, including a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter for high-quality self-portraits.
Additional highlights include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and expandable storage via a microSD card slot.
With its sleek design and premium build, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a top-tier smartphone suitable for various user needs.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is Rs 139,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.