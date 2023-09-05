Tecno, Infinix Surge Past Vivo in Global Smartphone Sales

Advertisement

Global smartphone market declined by 13.3% in H1 2023.

Transsion (Tecno, Infinix, Itel) surpassed Vivo to become 5th largest phone maker.

Samsung maintained top spot despite 12.4% decline.

The global smartphone market is currently facing challenges due to an economic downturn, which has led to a continuous decline in its performance.

TrendForce data indicates that there was an almost 20% decline in the market in Q1 of this year, followed by a 6.6% decrease in Q2.

The beginning of 2023 has not been favorable, with a total production of 272 million smartphones in Q2 and Q1 combined. This results in a total of 522 million units manufactured during the first half of this year, marking a significant 13.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Interestingly, amid this downturn, some phone manufacturers have managed to achieve surprisingly positive results. Notably, Transsion, which includes brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, has surpassed Vivo to become the fifth-largest phone maker globally.