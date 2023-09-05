Advertisement
Edition: English
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Tecno, Infinix Surge Past Vivo in Global Smartphone Sales

Articles
  • Global smartphone market declined by 13.3% in H1 2023.
  • Transsion (Tecno, Infinix, Itel) surpassed Vivo to become 5th largest phone maker.
  • Samsung maintained top spot despite 12.4% decline.

The global smartphone market is currently facing challenges due to an economic downturn, which has led to a continuous decline in its performance.

TrendForce data indicates that there was an almost 20% decline in the market in Q1 of this year, followed by a 6.6% decrease in Q2.

The beginning of 2023 has not been favorable, with a total production of 272 million smartphones in Q2 and Q1 combined. This results in a total of 522 million units manufactured during the first half of this year, marking a significant 13.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Interestingly, amid this downturn, some phone manufacturers have managed to achieve surprisingly positive results. Notably, Transsion, which includes brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, has surpassed Vivo to become the fifth-largest phone maker globally.

Tecno, Infinix, and Vivo

Transsion, which includes Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, has made its debut in the Top 5 rankings, surpassing Vivo. This accomplishment is partially attributed to Transsion’s expansion into the mid-to-high-end market. Notably, there was a significant 71.9% increase in production when comparing the figures for Q1 and Q2.

In the meantime, Vivo, which encompasses Vivo and iQOO, slipped to the sixth position, achieving a relatively modest yet positive growth of 15%. They totaled 23 million units, still trailing behind Transsion’s 25.1 million units.

Samsung and Apple

Different companies have experienced varying levels of impact in the smartphone market. Despite a 12.4% decline from Q1, Samsung has maintained its leading position by manufacturing 53.9 million units, which accounts for just under 20% of the market share.

The upcoming launch of the new Galaxy Z foldables in Q3 is expected to have an impact on the market, although the lackluster sales of the Galaxy S23 series might limit the boost.

Apple typically faces its weakest quarter, Q2, just before the major iPhone launch. This leads many consumers to delay their purchases in anticipation of the new model or discounted older versions.

However, Apple’s prospects for success in Q3 are uncertain due to production challenges with the new generation iPhone. According to TrendForce, if the iPhone 15 series exceeds expectations, Apple could potentially surpass Samsung and secure the top spot in the market.

Xiaomi and Oppo

Xiaomi saw a significant 32.1% increase in production when compared to Q1, resulting in a total of 35 million units produced across its Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phone lines. This growth allowed Xiaomi to surpass its rival Oppo and secure the third position in the rankings.

Oppo, which includes Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones, dropped to fourth place despite a strong 25.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in production, totaling 33.6 million smartphones manufactured. The company demonstrated robust performance in Southeast Asia and other markets, and this trend is expected to continue into Q3, setting the stage for a competitive rivalry with Xiaomi.

Looking Ahead

The first half of 2023 represents the lowest point in global smartphone production in the last ten years. The outlook for the coming year is equally bleak, as TrendForce predicts only a modest 2-3% annual increase.

