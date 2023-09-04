Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 108 MP of main camera.

The Vivo V23 Pro is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. Schott Xensation α glass shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V23 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is around Rs 92,999.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

