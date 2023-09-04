Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 108 MP of main camera.
Advertisement

The Vivo V23 Pro is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. Schott Xensation α glass shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo V23 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo A38 released with 90Hz display and 33W rapid charging
Oppo A38 released with 90Hz display and 33W rapid charging

The Oppo A38 has been quietly launched in the United Arab Emirates....

Advertisement

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is around Rs 92,999.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story