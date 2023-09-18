WhatsApp to allow avatar support on video calls

You can use your WhatsApp avatar in video calls for added fun.

WhatsApp introduced the ability to send and create avatars for engaging conversations last year.

Instagram and Messenger offer avatar support in video calls, enhancing shared features.

Utilizing avatars in video calls won’t disable end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing the preservation of your safety and privacy. However, it’s important to be aware that Meta may collect some data to enhance the avatar experience.

In addition to avatar support in video calls, WhatsApp has been observed developing avatar reactions for status updates. These avatar-related enhancements could become particularly useful when WhatsApp’s rumored Meta Quest support is introduced.

You can already utilize your avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger. These three messaging services share numerous common features, and the ability to employ avatars during video calls would be another addition to their shared capabilities. Zoom also offers the option to use animated avatars during video calls.

Currently, you can have up to 32 people in a group WhatsApp video call, but you can only initiate the call with 15 people simultaneously.

