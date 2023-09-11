“X” Rebranding Hurts Twitter’s Popularity

Twitter’s downloads declined by 30% within 60 days of its rebranding to “X”.

The X platform also saw a 10% reduction in global web traffic.

The app only added 10 million users between September and August this year, signifying a significant decline compared to the previous year.

Elon Musk’s decision to rename Twitter as “X” had a negative impact on the platform’s downloads. Now, we have specific data that sheds light on the extent of this decline.

A recent report reveals that Twitter, once a widely popular social app and a global hub for news and social updates, experienced a 30% decrease in downloads within just 60 days of its controversial rebranding.

The X platform, which still uses the URL “twitter.com,” also saw a 10% reduction in global web traffic compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, Twitter had been boasting consistent monthly user gains of 15-30 million since 2011. However, data from Apptopia shows that the platform only added 10 million users between September and August this year, signifying a significant decline compared to the previous year when the app experienced an 18% drop in downloads before Musk took control of Twitter.

The declining appeal of “X” goes beyond initial download numbers, as the app also struggled to retain users. In July, it reported a robust daily active user count of 253 million, which has since decreased to 249 million by September. A similar trend is evident in the monthly active user base, which has declined from 398 million to 393 million over the same timeframe.

These statistics present a challenge for Musk, who had previously expressed ambitions of reaching 1 billion monthly users by 2024. While there was an initial surge in downloads and usage following Musk’s takeover in October, it seems that sustaining this momentum has proven difficult.

