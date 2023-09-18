Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi is about to release the 13T series, a collection of high-end flagship smartphones according to recent leaks and news.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor. The Xiaomi 13T Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The gadget has a triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 120 W.

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-

