Xiaomi hits 1 million Redmi 12 series smartphone sales in a month

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G in India on August 1.

The total sales of Redmi 12 series smartphones in India have now crossed 1 million.

They’re very similar, with differences mainly in processors, storage, and rear cameras.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G in India on August 1. In the initial sale on August 4, they sold 300,000 units, totaling INR 3 billion ($36 million/€33 million) in sales. Subsequently, Xiaomi has revealed that they have now sold over 1 million Redmi 12 series smartphones in India since that first sale.

Xiaomi didn’t specify the breakdown of the 1 million units sold or whether they included both 4G and 5G models. In India, the Redmi 12 4G started at INR 9,999 ($120/€110), while the Redmi 12 5G was priced at INR 11,999 ($145/€135).

The Redmi 12 4G and 5G models are quite similar, differing mainly in their processors, storage options, and rear camera setups. For a detailed comparison of their specifications, you can refer to the provided link. Additionally, you can read our in-depth review of the Redmi 12 4G for more information and watch the linked video review.

