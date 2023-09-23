Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is introducing the new Redmi Note series, which includes the incredibly powerful 13 Pro Plus smartphone, which is noted for its exceptional performance and specifications.

The device has a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Arm Mali G610.

It comes with a 6.67-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features an advanced triple camera system with 200 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP sensors, promising an improved photographic experience.

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120W.

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023 Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features…. Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specifications

Advertisement

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 7200-Ultra GPU Arm Mali G610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”