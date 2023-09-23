Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is introducing the new Redmi Note series, which includes the incredibly powerful 13 Pro Plus smartphone, which is noted for its exceptional performance and specifications.

The device has a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Arm Mali G610.

It comes with a 6.67-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features an advanced triple camera system with 200 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP sensors, promising an improved photographic experience.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 7200-Ultra
GPUArm Mali G610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

