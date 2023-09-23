Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features….
Xiaomi is introducing the new Redmi Note series, which includes the incredibly powerful 13 Pro Plus smartphone, which is noted for its exceptional performance and specifications.
The device has a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Arm Mali G610.
It comes with a 6.67-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro features an advanced triple camera system with 200 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP sensors, promising an improved photographic experience.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120W.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 7200-Ultra
|GPU
|Arm Mali G610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W
