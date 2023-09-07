Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone is expected to launch soon

Xiaomi is said to be advancing the release date of its 14-series phones.

The early launch is attributed to the success of the 13 series, which met its sales targets within 9 months.

Both phones are expected to support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi is reportedly advancing the launch date of its upcoming 14-series phones from December to early November.

According to the prominent Weibo tip ‘Digital Chat Station,’ it’s highly probable that the 14 series will be introduced prior to the Singles’ Day sales event on November 11.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were released on December 14. The main reason for the early unveiling of the 14 series is credited to the remarkable success of the 13 series.

The source indicates that the 13 series achieved its sales goals in just 9 months, leading Xiaomi to accelerate the introduction of the 14 series.

The launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is also contingent on the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, set for October 24. This implies that Xiaomi’s 14 series could be among the first to feature this advanced chipset.

Xiaomi has consistently been among the early adopters of Qualcomm’s flagship chips, and it’s likely the company aims to maintain this trend.

Leaked Specifications

In terms of specs, the Xiaomi 14 series is anticipated to feature a larger primary camera sensor with an impressive 50MP size at 1/1.28″.

The Xiaomi 14 will have a 4,860 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. In contrast, the 14 Pro will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging features.

