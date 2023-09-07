YouTube will allow you to play mini games soon

YouTube is adding mini-games to its platform.

The feature is called “Playables” and is currently in beta testing.

The games are available on both the mobile app and the desktop website.

YouTube is adding mini-games to its platform, offering casual entertainment on the homepage without aiming for major gaming titles or cloud gaming.

The video-sharing platform has recently begun testing a feature called “Playables,” and only a small group of beta testers currently have access to it. If you’re one of the fortunate beta testers, you can find this feature in a separate tab on the homepage. It will be accessible on both the mobile app and the desktop website.

At the moment, there isn’t a published list of titles, but 9to5Google reports the presence of a game called “Stack Bounce. In this game, players guide a ball to break through rings by clicking at the right moment.

You might recognize the name because Stack Bounce was previously showcased on Google‘s GameSnacks platform.

Given Google’s history of discontinuing various projects, the presence of Playables raises questions about whether it’s a reiteration of previous efforts or a significant new development.

It’s important to highlight that controlling a 3D ball is a departure from the games Google Stadia used to offer before it shut down. Nonetheless, Google assures that the system will store game progress, which users can retrieve from the “History” tab.

This hints at the possibility of more intricate gaming adventures in the future because there isn’t much progress to save when you’re just guiding a bouncing ball through rings. However, for the time being, the platform mainly offers a variety of mini-games.

