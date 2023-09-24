YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Short Video

The backdrop to this announcement is the fierce competition YouTube faces from platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, compelling the company to introduce Dream Screen. By doing so, YouTube hopes to capture a larger share of the short-form video market, where these competitors have made significant inroads.

In addition to Dream Screen, YouTube is set to launch a mobile application called ‘YouTube Create.’ This app is designed to streamline video content creation, offering a suite of AI-enabled features. Among these features are tools for editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceovers, and access to a library of filters, along with a collection of royalty-free music.

Currently, ‘YouTube Create’ is in the beta testing phase and is available on the Android platform in select markets. It will be offered to users for free initially. In summary, YouTube’s overarching goal with these initiatives is to furnish creators with a comprehensive set of tools, including AI-powered insights, automatic dubbing assistance, and assistance in discovering music and soundtracks for their videos. This strategic move underscores YouTube’s commitment to enhancing user experience and staying competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of short-form video content.

