OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for purchase on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 3.0 GHz octa-core CPU. The GPU is called Adreno 730.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LPTO2 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features triple cameras on the back. It comes with 128 GB of RAM and 8 or 12 GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging supports at 80 W.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999/-

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

