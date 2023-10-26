Samsung Galaxy S21 latest PTA Tax in Pakistan – Oct 2023

Samsung maintains a strong presence in the Pakistani smartphone market.

Samsung continues to hold a strong position in the Pakistani smartphone market, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 gaining fame in its time for its impressive hardware and software enhancements.

The prices of Samsung‘s previous-generation phones, including the S21 and other series, exceed the budget of salaried individuals.

The prices increased significantly due to the government’s imposition of multiple taxes on mobile phones, encompassing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The tax rates differ based on factors such as the smartphone’s value and type.

Samsung Galaxy S21 latest price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available at price of PKR 176,499 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With Passport

Device Model Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Rs67,337 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Rs79,089 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rs96,967

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With ID Card

Device Model Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Rs80,131 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Rs94,116 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rs115,390

Samsung Galaxy S21 for sale in Lahore

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced between Rs80,000 and Rs1.5 lac. To obtain the most up-to-date price for the Samsung S21 in Lahore, it’s advised to check local markets or online portals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 for sale in Karachi

Please visit local markets or e-portals to find the latest price of Samsung S21 in Karachi.

