Samsung Galaxy S21 latest PTA Tax in Pakistan – Oct 2023

Samsung continues to hold a strong position in the Pakistani smartphone market, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 gaining fame in its time for its impressive hardware and software enhancements.
The prices of Samsung‘s previous-generation phones, including the S21 and other series, exceed the budget of salaried individuals.
The prices increased significantly due to the government’s imposition of multiple taxes on mobile phones, encompassing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The tax rates differ based on factors such as the smartphone’s value and type.
Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available at price of PKR 176,499 in Pakistan.
|Device Model
|Tax
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs67,337
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs79,089
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs96,967
|Device Model
|Tax
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs80,131
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs94,116
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs115,390
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced between Rs80,000 and Rs1.5 lac. To obtain the most up-to-date price for the Samsung S21 in Lahore, it’s advised to check local markets or online portals.
Please visit local markets or e-portals to find the latest price of Samsung S21 in Karachi.
