Xiaomi’s CEO Unveiled HyperOS, the first OS to debut with Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun revealed HyperOS, set to launch with the Xiaomi 14 series.

HyperOS, still based on Android open-source, will merge with Xiaomi’s IoT platform, Vela.

Xiaomi’s preparations for HyperOS began in 2014, aiming to connect “tens of billions of devices.”

Today, Xiaomi‘s CEO Lei Jun unveiled HyperOS, which will officially launch with the Xiaomi 14 series. This new operating system will serve as the next step in the evolution of MIUI. The series is scheduled for a Chinese release later this year, with a global rollout expected in early 2024.

HyperOS is still an Android open-source project but will be merged with Vela, Xiaomi‘s platform for IoT.

On Weibo, the executive posted a heartfelt message, expressing that the OS will prioritize placing individuals at the core of an ecosystem where they can interact with others, automobiles, and residences. He began with a small team of engineers and has since grown it into a substantial company with an extensive software team of nearly 5,000 members.

Since the launch of Xiaomi‘s initial MIUI product on August 16, 2010, the userbase has expanded from “100 dreamers” to over 1 billion users. The original user interface started with just “four basic functions” and has since evolved into a cross-device service covering both smartphones and home appliances.

Xiaomi started planning for HyperOS in 2014, coinciding with the rise of IoT. They took initial steps in 2017 and initiated the development of a fresh ecosystem for devices and apps. The long-term objective is to link “tens of billions of devices,” beginning with the Xiaomi 14 series as the first step.

We anticipate that forthcoming Xiaomi smartphones will come equipped with HyperOS, and the company plans to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates for older flagship and premium devices. However, it’s worth noting that Xiaomi has faced challenges in providing timely software upgrades for older phones in the past.

