YouTube Introduces Numerous Free Features and Visual Updates

YouTube is rolling out 36 new features and design improvements.

These enhancements cover updates for the web version, mobile app, and smart TV platforms.

The library tab has been renamed “You” and now offers more extensive content.

Advertisement

YouTube is rolling out approximately 36 new features and design improvements in a comprehensive update.

These enhancements cover updates for the web version, mobile app, and smart TV platforms. Although each feature on its own may not be groundbreaking, together, they enhance the overall user experience.

Watch the video below to see these new features in action.

A noteworthy inclusion is the streamlined method for speeding up video playback for those who enjoy faster podcast snippets. Users can now conveniently double the playback speed by long-pressing on the video, a feature accessible on web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.

One of the notable enhancements is the long-awaited lock screen feature. This feature is designed to reduce unintended touches on the screen when watching a video, making it particularly handy when you’re on the move or if your cat decides to join in the entertainment by chasing mice on the screen.

Furthermore, the library tab has undergone a makeover and is now called “You.” This updated tab offers more extensive content than its previous version, granting access to previously watched videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, all conveniently consolidated in one place. It’s important to note that this modification applies to both the web and mobile versions of the app.

Advertisement

Also Read Twitter (X) Is Now Charging Money for Sending Tweets X plans to introduce fees for new users, testing a subscription service...

The rest of the updates mainly involve alterations to the design. They bring on-screen visual cues that pop up when creators encourage you to subscribe, accompanied by charming sparkles to enhance your satisfaction when you ultimately “like” their content.