Google Settles $5B Privacy Lawsuit for User Tracking

Google has agreed to settle a high-profile $5 billion privacy lawsuit concerning allegations that the company tracked users who utilized the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser, as well as similar “private” modes in other browsers.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, contended that Google misled users by creating the impression that their internet activities would not be tracked while using incognito mode. Despite assurances of privacy, the lawsuit argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other methods continued to collect details of users’ site visits and activities during supposedly “private” browsing sessions.

Plaintiffs asserted that Google’s actions resulted in the accumulation of an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who believed they had taken measures to safeguard their privacy.

The terms of the settlement, which was reached on Thursday, have not been disclosed and are pending approval by a federal judge. The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of affected users. Plaintiffs’ lawyers have stated that they plan to present the court with the final settlement agreement by February 24.

Google has yet to provide an official comment on the settlement, and the company’s response to the resolution remains awaited.

This settlement underscores the growing scrutiny and legal challenges faced by major tech companies regarding user privacy issues. As technology continues to advance, questions surrounding the extent of online privacy and the responsibility of tech companies to protect user data are likely to remain at the forefront of legal and societal discussions.

