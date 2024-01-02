Five advanced wearables gadgets in 2024

The wearables released in 2023 might not have met your expectations if you were looking for new addition to enhance your collection. While there were some good gadgets introduced but none of them showcased significant innovations compared to their previous models.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 retained the same design as their predecessors, the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic indicated minimal deviations from their earlier versions with the Classic featuring the reintroduction of the turning bezel.

Also Read Samsung announces 200 million SmartThings devices Samsung announces 200 million SmartThings devices connected to its SmartThings Find network....

However, the outlook for 2024 looks promising with rumors circulating about thrilling wearables set to launch in the coming months.

Apple Watch SE 3

Advertisement

In the Apple world, 2024 is anticipated to be a noteworthy year with the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch SE 3.

While most attention goes to top-tier models, the Watch SE series, which usually gets updates every two years, is getting ready for improvements. People hope for an Always-On Display, electrocardiogram functionality, and blood oxygen monitoring (depending on legal issues with Masimo).

The Watch SE 3 is likely to offer a more basic set of features compared to the flagship Watch X but is expected to be an attractive choice for many users.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Advertisement

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring, which is set to be the company’s first venture into the world of smart rings. Anticipated to launch in January 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 smartphones, the Galaxy Ring aims to blend Samsung’s extensive experience in wearables with a simple design, fitting various sensors into a subtle format.

Rumors suggest that this smart ring will borrow important features from the Galaxy Watch series, such as heart rate monitoring, step tracking and measuring SpO2 through the user’s finger.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus is reportedly reentering the smartwatch scene with the anticipated release of the OnePlus Watch 2 in 2024. Anticipated upgrades include a bigger AMOLED display and a switch to Wear OS 4, providing a more flexible app environment and a user-friendly interface.

Although there’s no official confirmation on the launch details, there’s speculation that it might be unveiled around the Mobile World Congress in February 2024.

Advertisement

Galaxy Watch 7

Looking ahead to the Galaxy Watch 7, information is limited but there are expectations for its release in 2024, potentially alongside the Galaxy Z devices. People are optimistic about the watch retaining the rotating bezel, having a high-quality build, and delivering enhanced battery life with a competitive 48-hour duration.

The Galaxy Watch 7 models are also predicted to use Wear OS, integrating health functionalities like blood pressure monitoring and complete body composition analysis.

Garmin Forerunner 65

Advertisement

Looking at Garmin, renowned for its wide array of devices there’s focus on possible updates in 2024.

Though specifics are lacking, there’s hope for a revamp to the affordable Forerunner series, potentially with the introduction of the Forerunner 65, providing Garmin’s well-known software features for runners on a budget.