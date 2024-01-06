Advertisement
Vivo mobile phone latest prices in Pakistan 2024

Vivo mobile phone latest prices in Pakistan 2024

Vivo has revised mobile phone prices in Pakistan with several models getting a considerable reduction starting January 2024.

According to the company’s latest price list, Vivo Y02t now costs Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variant, respectively. The Y02t is the perfect phone for anyone looking for a budget-friendly device for daily use.

Furthermore, the Vivo Y17s starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, while the smartphone’s 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. Similarly, the Vivo Y27 with 6GB+128GB config costs Rs. 51,999 and the slightly higher-end Y27s costs Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB+128GB option.

The last mid-ranger – Vivo Y36 – costs Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variant, respectively. Coming to the higher-end series, the Vivo V29e costs Rs. 95,000 for the 8GB+256GB config, while the V29 with 12GB+256GB costs Rs. 159,999.

Vivo Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan January 2024

ModelRAM/ROMRetail Price
Y02t4GB+64GB29,999
Y02t4GB+128GB33,999
Y17s4GB+128GB36,999
Y17s6GB+128GB41,999
Y276GB+128GB51,999
Y27s8GB+128GB52,999
Y368GB+128GB64,999
Y368GB+256GB69,999
V29e8GB+256GB95,000
V2912GB+256GB159,999
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

 

