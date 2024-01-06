Vivo mobile phone latest prices in Pakistan 2024

Vivo has revised mobile phone prices in Pakistan with several models getting a considerable reduction starting January 2024.

According to the company’s latest price list, Vivo Y02t now costs Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variant, respectively. The Y02t is the perfect phone for anyone looking for a budget-friendly device for daily use.

Furthermore, the Vivo Y17s starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, while the smartphone’s 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. Similarly, the Vivo Y27 with 6GB+128GB config costs Rs. 51,999 and the slightly higher-end Y27s costs Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB+128GB option.

The last mid-ranger – Vivo Y36 – costs Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variant, respectively. Coming to the higher-end series, the Vivo V29e costs Rs. 95,000 for the 8GB+256GB config, while the V29 with 12GB+256GB costs Rs. 159,999.

Vivo Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan January 2024

Model RAM/ROM Retail Price Y02t 4GB+64GB 29,999 Y02t 4GB+128GB 33,999 Y17s 4GB+128GB 36,999 Y17s 6GB+128GB 41,999 Y27 6GB+128GB 51,999 Y27s 8GB+128GB 52,999 Y36 8GB+128GB 64,999 Y36 8GB+256GB 69,999 V29e 8GB+256GB 95,000 V29 12GB+256GB 159,999

