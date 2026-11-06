BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets world record at 503 km/h

The record-breaking run took place in Abu Dhabi, when the electric vehicle achieved the speed recognized by Guinness World Records.

Chinese electric hypercar that set a world record by reaching 503.17 km/h in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: Chinese automaker BYD’s luxury electric hypercar, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, has set a new world record after reaching a top speed of 503.17 kilometers per hour, becoming the world’s fastest production car.





The record-breaking run took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 1, 2026, when the electric vehicle achieved the speed recognized by Guinness World Records.





Renowned racing driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel during the record-setting run.





With the achievement, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme became not only the world’s fastest electric vehicle but also the fastest production car overall.





The vehicle had previously demonstrated its high-speed capabilities, reaching 496.22 km/h in September 2025.

In another milestone, the Giti tires fitted to the record-breaking car also earned recognition as the world’s fastest tires for an electric vehicle and a road-legal car.