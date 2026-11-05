Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Special Services Group HQ in Tarbela

Upon arrival, he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the SSG.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the headquarters of the Special Services Group (SSG) in Tarbela on Thursday, where he reviewed the force’s operational preparedness and specialised capabilities.





Upon arrival, he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the SSG.





The army chief laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha to pay tribute to SSG personnel who were killed in the line of duty while defending the country.





He was briefed on the SSG’s specialised training, operational readiness and mission-oriented capabilities. He also witnessed a display of advanced specialised equipment and a demonstration highlighting the force’s combat skills, agility and precision in conducting special operations.





During his interaction with officers and troops, Field Marshal Munir praised their professionalism, high morale and commitment to duty.





He stressed that continuous training, development of indigenous capabilities and an uncompromising focus on operational preparedness were essential to maintaining an edge over evolving security threats and emerging challenges.