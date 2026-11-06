Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight

WWF-Pakistan Senior Director Rab Nawaz said the discovery highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s offshore waters.

Sperm whales mainly hunt squid, octopuses and other deep-sea creatures.

KARACHI: A giant sperm whale measuring about 45 feet long has been spotted in Pakistan’s Sindh coastal waters for the first time, raising interest in the region’s rich but largely unexplored marine life, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) said on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.





The whale (Physeter macrocephalus) was seen approximately 40 nautical miles southwest of Karachi during an offshore expedition led by Zahid Maker, a member of WWF-Pakistan’s board.

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Although the species has previously been spotted along Balochistan’s coastline, this marks its first recorded appearance off the Sindh coast, according to the organization.





Video footage from the expedition captured the whale’s distinctive blowhole, unusual skin patterns and large hump, helping identify the marine mammal.





WWF-Pakistan Senior Director Rab Nawaz said the discovery highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s offshore waters, which provide habitats for a wide range of marine species that remain largely undocumented.





He stressed the need for stronger conservation efforts, responsible fishing practices and joint action to protect marine ecosystems.





Sperm whales mainly hunt squid, octopuses and other deep-sea creatures. Pakistan’s coastal and offshore waters are home to several squid species, including purpleback flying squid and diamondback squid, which provide food for these giant mammals.





Known for their deep-diving abilities, sperm whales usually travel between 300 and 800 meters below the surface but can descend as far as 1,000 to 2,000 meters while searching for food.





WWF-Pakistan has recorded 26 species of whales, dolphins and other cetaceans in the country’s waters. These include blue whales, Bryde’s whales, Arabian Sea humpback whales and several toothed whale and dolphin species.





However, marine wildlife faces growing threats from fishing net entanglement, ship collisions and ocean pollution. WWF-Pakistan emphasized that continued research, regular monitoring and stronger protection measures are essential to preserve the country’s marine biodiversity.