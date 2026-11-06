Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks

Chaudhry Salik clarified that his comments about corruption in Punjab reflected his personal opinion.

Chaudhry Shafay added that his brother might have access to information that he was unaware of.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has vowed to challenge a legal notice from the Punjab government over his corruption remarks, saying he will submit a detailed response in court as tensions over the allegations continue.





In a post on X, Chaudhry Salik confirmed receiving the legal notice and stressed that transparency should not be pursued behind closed doors, maintaining that accountability requires openness.

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Speaking to reporters at Parliament House earlier, the minister said he would respond to the notice issued by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after formally receiving it.

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Chaudhry Salik stood by his corruption allegations against Punjab, saying he would present a comprehensive response before the court. He also dismissed claims surrounding the appointment of the Gujrat deputy commissioner, calling them fabricated.





The federal minister clarified that his comments about corruption in Punjab reflected his personal opinion. He also ruled out the possibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) withdrawing from the ruling coalition, saying his immediate priority was to address the legal notice.





Meanwhile, his brother, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, sought to clarify the remarks, saying Salik had not directly accused the Punjab government but had referred to corruption within the broader system.





Chaudhry Shafay added that his brother might have access to information that he was unaware of. He also rejected any suggestion that he had distanced himself from Salik, saying he had no intention of doing so.