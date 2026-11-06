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Pakistan aims to scrap cheques, go fully digital on government payments by late 2026

Prime Minister calls for immediate fix to digital payment complaints, nationwide internet access.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities Friday to deliver a clear roadmap with time-bound targets for establishing a fully digital payments system across Pakistan, calling the promotion of a cashless economy one of his government's top priorities.


Sharif chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad on the cashless economy drive, where officials briefed him on progress digitizing payments across federal and provincial government institutions. According to the briefing, most institutions will have fully digitized all payments by December 2026.


The prime minister praised the Ministry of Finance and relevant state institutions for their efforts, saying positive results were already emerging. He ordered that problems faced by users of digital payment systems be resolved immediately, and that internet access and easy public access to technology be ensured nationwide to support the transition.


Sharif directed that a scheme promoting digital payments between consumers and merchants through the State Bank's Raast QR code system continue under government patronage, saying it was helping advance the cashless economy vision. He also called for an effective media campaign encouraging electricity and gas consumers to pay bills via QR codes printed on utility statements.


Officials told the meeting that all Benazir Income Support Programme payments are now made through digital wallets, and that work is underway on an advanced system allowing digital payments where internet access is unavailable. Infrastructure work to expand internet coverage nationwide is also proceeding rapidly, the briefing said.


Starting Nov. 15, 2026, payments to Asaan Assignment Accounts by cheque will be discontinued, officials said. From Nov. 16, all such payments nationwide will be made through the Raast digital system, and drawing and disbursing officers have already been trained, according to the briefing.


The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Attaullah Tarar, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Sardar Awais Leghari, Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad, all provincial chief secretaries and senior officers of relevant institutions.

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