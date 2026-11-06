Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
06-NOV-2026
PETROL
-9.41 PKR
Rs. 352.59/ltr
DIESEL
-5.56 PKR
Rs. 382.25/ltr
Headlines
Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment

Najib Razak continues to face separate legal proceedings connected to the wider 1MDB scandal.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Critics and anti-corruption advocates have questioned the house arrest arrangement.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Friday, Nov. 6 requested a temporary halt to former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s house arrest, pointing to “complex legal questions” surrounding the terms of his conditional royal pardon.


The United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which Najib once led, paid the 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) penalty to the Kuala Lumpur High Court, fulfilling a key condition of his conditional royal pardon.

The payment cleared the way for the court to issue a house arrest order, allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced prison sentence at home.


Najib, who served as Malaysia’s prime minister from 2009 to 2018, has been imprisoned at Kajang Prison since August 2022 following his conviction in the SRC International corruption case, which involved the misuse of 42 million ringgit in public funds.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 210 million ringgit. In January 2024, Malaysia’s Pardons Board cut his prison term in half to six years and reduced the financial penalty to 50 million ringgit.


In September 2026, King Sultan Ibrahim granted Najib a conditional pardon, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until August 2028, provided he paid the required fine and met other conditions.


UMNO raised the money through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund, a fundraising campaign supported by party members and public contributors.


After reaching its target, the party confirmed that it had completed the payment process and would close the special fundraising account.


The development has reignited political debate over Malaysia’s handling of corruption cases involving powerful political figures.


Critics and anti-corruption advocates have questioned the house arrest arrangement, while concerns have also emerged over the legal process behind its implementation.


Najib continues to face separate legal proceedings connected to the wider 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which involved billions of dollars in misappropriated state investment funds.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war