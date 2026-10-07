Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.82 PKR
Rs. 396.65/ltr
DIESEL
-0.91 PKR
Rs. 394.94/ltr
Headlines
Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

Islamabad police prohibits social media use by officers, constables

Under the policy, police personnel of all ranks will be prohibited from using social media.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has imposed a ban on social media use by all officers and personnel as part of a new social media policy approved by the inspector general of police.

Under the policy, police personnel of all ranks will be prohibited from using social media. Officers and personnel will also be barred from making videos or taking photographs while wearing police uniforms.

The policy prohibits the use of police uniforms for personal publicity, fame or glamour. Personnel could face disciplinary action for making videos in uniform at government vehicles, offices or private places.

Police personnel will also be prohibited from giving statements to the media, speaking at public forums or writing articles without prior authorization.

According to police, personnel cannot express their personal political or religious views on social media. They are also barred from sharing departmental or confidential documents, photographs and other official information online.

Even the promotion of positive activities of the police department on social media will require prior approval from the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) headquarters.

The police said information about official police activities would only be released through the Capital Police Officer’s (CPO) public relations branch.

Unit heads will be responsible for monitoring the social media activities of their personnel, according to the policy.

Police officials found violating the new policy will face departmental action.

The policy has been approved by the Islamabad inspector general of police and has come into effect immediately.

Recommended

Usman Chishti and NovaSocial’s work with Pakistan’s creator community

Usman Chishti and NovaSocial’s work with Pakistan’s creator community
EU moves to ban social media for children under 13

EU moves to ban social media for children under 13
Most Australian children still using social media despite ban

Most Australian children still using social media despite ban
UAE sets 15 as minimum age for social media accounts

UAE sets 15 as minimum age for social media accounts
How one App beat social media giants in record time

How one App beat social media giants in record time
Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16

Malaysia bans social media accounts for children under 16
Phone explosion in China sparks fresh debate over mobile safety

Phone explosion in China sparks fresh debate over mobile safety
India's Karnataka bans social media for children under 16

India's Karnataka bans social media for children under 16
Indonesia to restrict social media access for children under 16

Indonesia to restrict social media access for children under 16
Social media under fire in court as teen sues Meta and YouTube

Social media under fire in court as teen sues Meta and YouTube
UK plans Australian-style social media ban for under-16s

UK plans Australian-style social media ban for under-16s
Spain to ban social media use for children under 16

Spain to ban social media use for children under 16