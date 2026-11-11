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Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs PM Shehbaz calls for clean energy transition without burdening poor Why roasted black chickpeas deserve a place in your daily diet? UK military leader honors Pakistani troops’ legacy in two world wars Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Spain urges TikTok to suspend services amid child safety scandal

The investigation was conducted by Spanish fact-checking organisation Maldita.es, which monitored TikTok for 35 days during September and October.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MADRID: Spain is considering suspending TikTok's operations in the country after an independent investigation uncovered thousands of accounts suspected of sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the social media platform.


Spanish authorities have asked the country's data protection agency to consider temporarily suspending the platform following findings that more than 1,000 videos containing child sexual abuse material had accumulated around 48 million views.


The investigation was conducted by Spanish fact-checking organisation Maldita.es, which monitored TikTok for 35 days during September and October.


The probe identified more than 20,000 profiles suspected of being linked to paedophilia, including approximately 7,000 accounts based in Spain.


Researchers also raised concerns over TikTok's response to reports of abusive content, saying several accounts and videos remained accessible long after being flagged to the platform.


Spain seeks criminal investigation into TikTok

Following the findings, Spain's Ministry of Youth and Children, led by Minister Sira Rego, formally asked state prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation into TikTok.


The government is also exploring the possibility of temporarily suspending the platform's services in Spain, citing concerns over child protection and online safety.


Rego said she had urged TikTok to voluntarily suspend its services and called for an urgent meeting with the company's leadership to address the findings.


The potential suspension comes amid growing scrutiny of social media platforms over their responsibility to prevent the circulation of child sexual abuse material and protect young users online.

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