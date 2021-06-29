World’s highest hotel is now located in Shanghai.

The world’s highest hotel, at 2000 feet, J hotel is presently located in Shanghai with all the pleasures imaginable.

Shanghai recently became home to the world’s highest hotel. The in-house restaurant is located on the 120th level and offers personal butler service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Elevators in the upscale hotel travel at a speed of 18 meters per second. The J Hotel has 165 rooms, all of which are equipped with modern luxuries. The hotel was unable to open on the scheduled date because of the pandemic. It officially opened its doors on June 19th.

The hotel is located on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, which stands at a height of 2000 feet. This tower, located in Shanghai’s financial sector, is the world’s second highest structure, after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.