Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

World’s highest hotel is now located in Shanghai.

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 04:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

The world’s highest hotel, at 2000 feet, J hotel is presently located in Shanghai with all the pleasures imaginable.

Shanghai recently became home to the world’s highest hotel. The in-house restaurant is located on the 120th level and offers personal butler service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Elevators in the upscale hotel travel at a speed of 18 meters per second. The J Hotel has 165 rooms, all of which are equipped with modern luxuries. The hotel was unable to open on the scheduled date because of the pandemic. It officially opened its doors on June 19th.

The hotel is located on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, which stands at a height of 2000 feet. This tower, located in Shanghai’s financial sector, is the world’s second highest structure, after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
5 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
9 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
51 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
60 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
1 hour ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
5 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
9 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
51 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
60 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...