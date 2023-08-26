Germany approves simplified citizenship law for foreigners

Germany’s Federal Government has given the green light to a pivotal citizenship law aimed at simplifying the process for foreign residents seeking German nationality.

Under this new law, the mandatory residency period for citizenship will be reduced from eight to five years.

Additionally, children born in Germany will now automatically receive citizenship if at least one parent has been residing in the country for five years.

Nancy Faeser, the Interior Minister, has lauded this development, recognizing its significance for Germany’s global competitiveness and its status as a prime business destination.

She emphasized the necessity of modernizing Germany’s immigration laws to attract and retain skilled labour. This legislation follows the Skilled Immigration Act, marking another crucial step toward a more contemporary immigration system.

Statistics from the Ministry of Interior reveal that approximately 5.3 million out of the 12 million foreign nationals currently in Germany have been residing there for a decade or more. This underscores the urgency of enabling long-term residents to participate fully and democratically.

The new citizenship law will offer millions the opportunity to become German citizens and enjoy the rights and privileges that accompany it. This is a significant stride towards a more inclusive and diverse Germany.

