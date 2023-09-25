Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Egypt requires polio vaccination certificate for travelers from specific countries

Egypt requires polio vaccination certificate for travelers from specific countries

Articles
Advertisement
Egypt requires polio vaccination certificate for travelers from specific countries

Egypt requires polio vaccination certificate for travelers from specific countries

Advertisement

The Egyptian government now requires travelers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other nations to show a polio vaccination certificate for entry.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) posted an advisory on its website on Monday stating that  “as informed by the Egyptian authorities, passengers travelling to Egypt from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Malawi, Mozambique and Congo are requested to provide an international certificate of vaccination, specifically polio vaccine, OPV or IPV (both are acceptable).”

The Egyptian authorities have announced that foreign nationals who have spent more than four weeks in the mentioned countries will also need to have a polio vaccination to travel to Egypt.

This decision follows concerns raised by the International Health Regulations’ (2005) Emergency Committee, responsible for monitoring the global spread of poliovirus, regarding Pakistan’s efforts to vaccinate children against polio.

During a recent meeting organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the committee identified shortcomings in the polio elimination efforts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing that recent positive environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi indicate an ongoing risk of a polio outbreak in South Asia.

Advertisement

Also Read

Toyota Indus Motors starts exporting to Egypt
Toyota Indus Motors starts exporting to Egypt

Indus Motor Company (IMC) now exports vehicles to other countries following an...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Travel News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story