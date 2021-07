The spectacular dancing entry of this Marathi bride on Sunny Leone‘s Mera Saiyaan Superstar song has the baraati rocking.

On social media, viral wedding videos are the flavor of the season! In the midst of the lockdown and restrictions, it appears that netizens are watching throwback or vintage wedding movies, which have gone viral online.

Now, this video of a Marathi bride dancing at her wedding is from 2020, but it has made netizens happy once again.

Take A Look: