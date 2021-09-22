Indian Twitter trends #BoycottShahRukhKhan over viral picture of SRK with Imran Khan

Raba NoorWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 10:22 pm
Shah Rukh Khan

Indian Twitter is flooded with the trend of #BoycottShahRukhKhan after the picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan goes viral with Prime Minister Imran Khan from an event of 2008.

Several users retweeted the image, calling for a boycott against Shah Rukh, causing an uproar. And the fact that SRK’s portrayal of a Muslim RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan has enraged Hindu fanatics.

Users took to Twitter to expressed rage with the superstar, lambasting his beliefs and accusing him of being Pro-Pakistani.

One user wrote, “#BoycottShahRukhKhan Because Aap Ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe Ho.. Jo society, humanity & harmony ke liye harmful h.”

Another wrote, “Before supporting anyone, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India ‘Intolerant’ when every Muslim is having full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL.”

Meanwhile, King Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

