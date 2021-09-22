Indian Twitter trends #BoycottShahRukhKhan over viral picture of SRK with Imran Khan
Indian Twitter is flooded with the trend of #BoycottShahRukhKhan after the picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan goes viral with Prime Minister Imran Khan from an event of 2008.
Several users retweeted the image, calling for a boycott against Shah Rukh, causing an uproar. And the fact that SRK’s portrayal of a Muslim RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan has enraged Hindu fanatics.
Users took to Twitter to expressed rage with the superstar, lambasting his beliefs and accusing him of being Pro-Pakistani.
Retweet 🚩👇#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/vkF7GOKg4c
— अहम् ब्रह्मास्मि (@Namo_bjp06) September 16, 2021
One user wrote, “#BoycottShahRukhKhan Because Aap Ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe Ho.. Jo society, humanity & harmony ke liye harmful h.”
#BoycottBollywood#BoycottShahRukhKhan Because Aap Ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe Ho.. Jo society, humanity & harmony ke liye harmful h.#BoycottBollywood #movies #Mindset #HateClub #dangerous #Propaganda #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #Pathan pic.twitter.com/H0rreTfWHE
— Sushma Rohit (@rohit_sushma) September 20, 2021
#BoycottShahRukhKhan
Which Pathans are glorifying? those who are fighting among themselves? killing their mothers and sisters? killing their own brothers?@beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/JrnGyqfTZn
— Satenderrawat (@satenderrawatuk) September 16, 2021
Another wrote, “Before supporting anyone, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India ‘Intolerant’ when every Muslim is having full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL.”
Before supporting anyone
I am a Proud Indian and Hindu🇮🇳🚩
SRK Called India 'Intolerant' when every Muslim is having full freedom
Says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL
Changed the name from Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan in chak de#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb
— TA (Animal Lover) #MI💙 (@Tirlovesha) September 16, 2021
Pakistani Players Are The Best Player in the World. They are the Champions !
There’s Extreme Intolerance in India !
This Guy @iamsrk Is Pro Pakistani & He Has Proved it Many Times. #BoycottShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/kprhwso5Ng
— 🇮🇳 (@IBeingPratik1) September 16, 2021
Meanwhile, King Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Read More
PTA to limit children’s access to TikTok
A Peshawar court has been informed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)...
Japan's 107-year-old twin sisters set a unique Guinness World Record
The 107-year-old and 300-day-old twin sisters from Japan set a Guinness World...
Meet a man who has slept only half an hour a day for last 12 years
Who doesn't love sleep? If we get a chance, we can spend...
Exciting flight of an American pilot: pilot makes duckling in the air
In the US state of Florida, an expert pilot made a sketch...
WATCH: Alizeh Shah shares a passionate Lip-Lock video with her cat
Pakistan’s versatile actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah usually captures public...