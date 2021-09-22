Indian Twitter trends #BoycottShahRukhKhan over viral picture of SRK with Imran Khan

Indian Twitter is flooded with the trend of #BoycottShahRukhKhan after the picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan goes viral with Prime Minister Imran Khan from an event of 2008.

Several users retweeted the image, calling for a boycott against Shah Rukh, causing an uproar. And the fact that SRK’s portrayal of a Muslim RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan has enraged Hindu fanatics.

Users took to Twitter to expressed rage with the superstar, lambasting his beliefs and accusing him of being Pro-Pakistani.

One user wrote, “#BoycottShahRukhKhan Because Aap Ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe Ho.. Jo society, humanity & harmony ke liye harmful h.”

Which Pathans are glorifying? those who are fighting among themselves? killing their mothers and sisters? killing their own brothers?@beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/JrnGyqfTZn — Satenderrawat (@satenderrawatuk) September 16, 2021

Another wrote, “Before supporting anyone, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India ‘Intolerant’ when every Muslim is having full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL.”

Says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL Changed the name from Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan in chak de#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb — TA (Animal Lover) #MI💙 (@Tirlovesha) September 16, 2021

Pakistani Players Are The Best Player in the World. They are the Champions ! There’s Extreme Intolerance in India ! This Guy @iamsrk Is Pro Pakistani & He Has Proved it Many Times. #BoycottShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/kprhwso5Ng — 🇮🇳 (@IBeingPratik1) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, King Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.